Prince William receives new title as King Charles, Kate Middleton battle cancer

Prince William has received new title as the Prince of Wales has been looking after his father, King Charles, and wife, Kate Middleton, who are both undergoing cancer treatment.



A royal expert has described Prince William as a "rock" to his family members amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson said: “William is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, so, he does need someone to be a rock in his corner.”

She continued: “He’s having to be a rock for everybody else, but who has Prince William got?”

Earlier, Piers Morgan also paid tribute to Prince William.

The former Good Morning Britain host tweeted with a stunning photo of the future king, saying: “Prince William has carried out public engagements despite the enormous strain of his wife AND father both battling cancer.

“The very epitome of service and duty to his country. Hope he’s getting all the help he needs.”



