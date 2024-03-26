Stephen Colbert addresses Kate Middleton controversy after severe backlash

Stephen Colbert expresses regret over cruel Kate Middleton joke following her cancer diagnosis

Stephen Colbert finally confronted the backlash he has been getting since Kate Middleton announced the tragic news of her cancer diagnosis.

The talk show host landed in hot waters after Kate revealed she has cancer just days after he made a cruel joke about the Princess of Wales’ disappearance rumours.

During a recent episode of his show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he linked Kate’s rumoured disappearance with Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

After Kate revealed why she had not been seen in public since Christmas, social media users demanded that the talk show host apologize to the mother-of-three.

Addressing the backlash, he said during his show Monday, “You know, folks, I don’t know if you have noticed, but we do a lot of shows and I tell a lot of jokes, and I tell jokes about a lot of different things, mostly what everybody’s talking about.”

"And for the last six weeks to two months, everybody has been talking about the mystery of Kate Middleton’s disappearance from public life,” he added.

"And two weeks ago, we did some jokes about that mystery and all of the reporting about that. And when I made those jokes, that upset some people and — even before her diagnosis was revealed, and I can understand that.

"I mean, a lot of my jokes have upset people in the past. And I’m sure some of my jokes will upset people in the future,” he continued. "But there is a standard that I try to hold myself to. And that is, I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy.”

He went on to convey his best wishes to Kate, the Princess of Wales, while expressing his regret over the insensitive joke which rehashed an old rumours that must have had a negative impact on the Princess during such tragic times.

Colbert said, "Now, I don’t know whether her prognosis is a tragic one, she is the future Queen of England and I assume she’s going to be be getting the best possible medical care, but regardless of what it is, I know and I’m sure many of you, far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family.

"And... though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at 'The Late Show' would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough."