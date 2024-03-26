 
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence bring back iconic mix of comedy and action

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

file footage

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have brought Bad Boys back. Trailer for the new installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is finally here.

The first tailer for the movie shows Smith, 55, and Lawrence, 58 coming back together for some high-octane action nearly 30 years on from the 1995 movie.

"We back in this thang!!" wrote Smith along with the trailer on his social handles.

The movie features the iconic duo’s characters, who are Miami Police Department detectives. The synopsis says the famous duo "are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run."

The stars, who play Mike and Marcus in the movies, announced the news of the reboot in January 2023. They both shared a video captioned : "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The clip showed Smith driving to Lawrence’s home as he recorded himself. He teased fans saying he’d provide a hint as to the project. He then played Shake Ya Tailfeather by Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack.

The upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is the fourth film of the franchise, also features lexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Paola Nuñez, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

