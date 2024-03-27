 
Paris Hilton adamant to keep children 'away' from social media; Here's why

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

Paris Hilton plans on raising her kids in the old-fashioned world.

The 43-year-old reality TV star expressed her opinion on motherhood during Propper Daley's fourth annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation in Los Angeles, Paris and the U.S, where surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy hosted a panel called "To Suffer Alone."

Taking the floor, Paris revealed that she wants to keep her children away from the world of social media.

“I just want my children to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving,” she said.

The Simple Life alum, who shares son Phoenix and daughter London with husband Carter Reum, continued, “That's something that's really important to me. And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time.”

“So I feel that's really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone's just so busy on their phones. So hopefully my kids won't be as addicted to social media as I am,” she emphasized further.'

