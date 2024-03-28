 
Kate Middleton did not need Prince William ‘sitting next to her' during cancer video

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Kate Middleton did not need husband, Prince William, to support her in public confessionals.

The Princess of Wales, who filmed a solo video to explain her cancer condition to Royal admirers, has planned the clip ahead of time.

A source tells Sunday Times: “She didn't need anyone sitting next to her.”

"She did it with his full support and advice, he joined all the conversations around it," a source was quoted as saying. "On every level, he wishes she didn't have to do it. But it was her decision, it wasn't begrudged and he fully supported it."

Speaking about her cancer diagnosis in the clip, Kate thanks William for standing by her side.

She revealed: "This of course came as a huge shock,” adding “And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

