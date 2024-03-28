 
Prince William's going through what most humans couldn't amid family cancer scare

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2024

Prince William has just been hailed for his ability to go through what most couldn’t with Kate Middleton’s cancer.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued all these claims, and sentiments about the current thought process of the heir.

He broke it all down in a conversation with The Sun.

In it he said, “William has indeed gone more than most humans could cope with, and from that point of view, nothing may happen.”

In light of that, “I think everyone's heart goes out to him. I think it's it's a dreadful predicament.”

“I mean the fact is, however, the marriage with Catherine is close. He's got his children, and of course that is an enormous responsibility to protect.”

“I think, that people will feel for him. They'll wish him well. They'll pray in some cases for him," Mr Fitzwilliams also chimed in to say.

“It really is something that is very, very difficult and one can only say that really, and just hope that things work out in both cases, and also he'll be doing royal engagements when he can.”

Before concluding he also added, “Of course his family are the big responsibility, and always who he puts first.”

