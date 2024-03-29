 
Harry, Meghan Invictus Games service appearance important for royal 'rehabilitation'

March 29, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told that their upcoming potential appearance at the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service would be very important for their “rehabilitation.”

The ceremony would mark a “good starting point” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to rebuild relationship with the Royal family amid King Charles, Kate Middleton’s health scare.

Amid uncertainty surrounding the appearance of Meghan, a source revealed that her name has been mentioned as a guest on the official running order of the event to be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

However, the former has not confirmed whether or not she will be making an appearance or not, the insider spilt to The Express. 

They said, “The dates and details are being kept very hush-hush, but the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service has now been confirmed at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.”

“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance,” they added.

"Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed),” the source said before continuing, “This event is being seen as a very important part of Harry and Meghan’s rehabilitation.”

“It’s viewed as an important event that is almost on par with what a working royal would undertake.

“It’s a worthy cause where Harry is the key ambassador, and it will be a good starting point for the Sussexes to repair relations with the Royal Family and the British people at the same time.”

