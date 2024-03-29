 
menu

Queen Camilla makes history amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer treatment

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

Queen Camilla makes history amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer treatment

Queen Camilla stepped in at Worcester Cathedral and distributed gifts of "Maundy Money" on behalf of herself and King Charles.

According to the People magazine, Queen Camilla made history with the appearance, becoming the first consort to lead the ancient tradition, which the royal family traces back to 600 A.D.

The palace also shared photos of the queen on its official social media handles.

The post reads: “Today, The Queen presented Maundy Money to 75 men and 75 women in Worcester Cathedral in recognition of service to their local communities.

“Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus sharing the Last Supper with his disciples and commanding them to “Love one another as I have loved you.”

It further says, “The tradition of the Monarch or their representative presenting alms on Maundy Thursday goes back to 1213.”

Meanwhile, King Charles was deeply saddened due to his inability to attend the Royal Maundy service.

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox still committed to each other despite toxic relationship

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox still committed to each other despite toxic relationship
Harry, Meghan Invictus Games service appearance important for royal ‘rehabilitation'

Harry, Meghan Invictus Games service appearance important for royal ‘rehabilitation'
Prince William main goal is to give Kate ‘privacy' she needs to ‘recover' video

Prince William main goal is to give Kate ‘privacy' she needs to ‘recover'

Prince Harry worried popularity would ‘plummet' amid Royal Family cancer scare video

Prince Harry worried popularity would ‘plummet' amid Royal Family cancer scare
Meghan Markle sees ‘nothing wrong' in making money off Royal name video

Meghan Markle sees ‘nothing wrong' in making money off Royal name
Meghan Markle wants to become Princess Diana heir: ‘Cash in legacy' video

Meghan Markle wants to become Princess Diana heir: ‘Cash in legacy'
Meghan Markle to ‘avoid' UK in another ‘sensible' streak? video

Meghan Markle to ‘avoid' UK in another ‘sensible' streak?
Kate Middleton evidently has ‘more confidence' on media than Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton evidently has ‘more confidence' on media than Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘makes sure Meghan is good' in ‘protective' gesture

Prince Harry ‘makes sure Meghan is good' in ‘protective' gesture
Kate Middleton ‘needs' King Charles' recovery: ‘All things rest on him'

Kate Middleton ‘needs' King Charles' recovery: ‘All things rest on him'
Carole Middleton is holding Kate Middleton together amid cancer

Carole Middleton is holding Kate Middleton together amid cancer
King Charles' former butler breaks silence on Prince Harry, William reconciliation

King Charles' former butler breaks silence on Prince Harry, William reconciliation