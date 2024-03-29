Queen Camilla makes history amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer treatment

Queen Camilla stepped in at Worcester Cathedral and distributed gifts of "Maundy Money" on behalf of herself and King Charles.

According to the People magazine, Queen Camilla made history with the appearance, becoming the first consort to lead the ancient tradition, which the royal family traces back to 600 A.D.



The palace also shared photos of the queen on its official social media handles.

The post reads: “Today, The Queen presented Maundy Money to 75 men and 75 women in Worcester Cathedral in recognition of service to their local communities.

“Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus sharing the Last Supper with his disciples and commanding them to “Love one another as I have loved you.”

It further says, “The tradition of the Monarch or their representative presenting alms on Maundy Thursday goes back to 1213.”

Meanwhile, King Charles was deeply saddened due to his inability to attend the Royal Maundy service.

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment.