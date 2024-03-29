Shiloh Jolie Pitt refrains from taking sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie messy feud

File Footage

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Hollywood exes, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, often has hard time navigating how to deal with the messy ongoing feud between her parents.



According to a report published by Life & Style, the 17-year-old feels “caught” in the middle of “tug-of-war between Brad and Angelina, but she still refrains from taking sides.

This comes after it was revealed that Shiloh has decided to move in with the Fight Club alum after living with her mother since the couple parted ways in 2016.

Shiloh has no hard feelings towards the Maleficent star, an insider noted, revealing that the teenager just wants to spend some time with her dad before she turns 18.

As for her role in the custody battle between Brad and Angelina, the source said, “There were moments when Shiloh felt caught in the middle of this tug-of-war, but she chose not to take sides.”

The insider said Shiloh try not to judge any of her parent of favour one over the other like the rest of her siblings. They said, “She saw both points of view without judging either harshly.”

“Shiloh’s inner strength helped the entire Jolie-Pitt clan get through a very difficult time,” they added.

It is pertinent to note here that while Shiloh and her younger two siblings, Knox and Vivienne, share amicable bond with Brad, the eldest of the couple’s brood detest the Hollywood star.

Maddox, Pax, and Zahara reportedly favours their mom over their dad as was evident by Pax’s leaked scathing Father’s Day post for Brad and Zahara ditching the actor’s name from her moniker.