 
menu

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly sent a strong message to his younger son Prince Harry as the duke is planning to return to UK to serve the king and the monarchy.

King Charles says in his message, "We need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

King Charles was unable to attend the 2024 Royal Maundy Service, so a recorded message was played to the congregation at Worcester Cathedral.

In his message, King Charles says “In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

The powerful message by King Charles comes after Prince Harry revealed that he was ready to serve his father and the monarchy following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by The Times, Harry is willing to support King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis by returning to a temporary royal role.

The New York Post quoting Grant Harrold, the former aide of King Charles, had also reported last month: “The king has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle warned of unwelcoming reception in UK with Prince Harry
Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes

Prince Harry hopes to host TV show as Meghan urges he takes acting classes
Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle receives massive support from Kris Jenner as Kim Kardashian mocks Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton? video

Meghan Markle to cancel major appearance in respect of Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince Harry feeling guilt ridden and sorry over Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer video

King Charles concerns regarding Prince Harry, Kate Middleton mount amid cancer
Sarah Ferguson reveals real 'threat to life' on earth

Sarah Ferguson reveals real 'threat to life' on earth
King Charles makes powerful statement amid abdication rumours video

King Charles makes powerful statement amid abdication rumours
Shiloh Jolie Pitt refrains from taking sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie messy feud video

Shiloh Jolie Pitt refrains from taking sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie messy feud
Prince Harry plans to meet King Charles as monarch fears 'real risk'

Prince Harry plans to meet King Charles as monarch fears 'real risk'
King Charles warned ahead of major public appearance at Easter Service

King Charles warned ahead of major public appearance at Easter Service
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox still committed to each other despite toxic relationship

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox still committed to each other despite toxic relationship