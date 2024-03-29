King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry as Duke plans to serve royal family

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly sent a strong message to his younger son Prince Harry as the duke is planning to return to UK to serve the king and the monarchy.



King Charles was unable to attend the 2024 Royal Maundy Service, so a recorded message was played to the congregation at Worcester Cathedral.

In his message, King Charles says “In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

The powerful message by King Charles comes after Prince Harry revealed that he was ready to serve his father and the monarchy following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by The Times, Harry is willing to support King Charles amid his cancer diagnosis by returning to a temporary royal role.

The New York Post quoting Grant Harrold, the former aide of King Charles, had also reported last month: “The king has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time.”