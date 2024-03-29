Kate Middleton’s fight against cancer not even the biggest issue

Experts are of the opinion that Kate Middleton is facing something far worse than cancer at the moment.

Royal commentator Tina Brown issued these claims about the Princess of Wales.

Everything has been shared in her piece for the New York Times.

In it she said, “Catherine is battling more — much more — than cancer.”

“A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction,” as well.

Not to mention, “Frozen, unready, and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of the crown,” she also added before signing off.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton has been undergoing preventative chemotheraphy after her planned abdominal surgery.