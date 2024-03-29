Beyonce leaves fans in frenzy with 'emotional' cover of The Beatles hit ‘Blackbird'

Beyonce included Tanner Adell, Britteny Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts in 'Blackbird' cover

Beyonce has delighted both her and The Beatles fans with a new cover of the classic hit Blackbird, which is featured on her country-themed album, Cowboy Carter.

Beyonce brought on African-American country artists for the cover, including Tanner Adell, Britteny Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.





The Run the World (Girls) singer spelt the song Blackbiird and gave it the second place on her album.

Fans took to X to sing praises of the cover, also appreciating the fact that Beyonce included African-American talent in the song while noting how Sir Paul McCartney wrote the song about “a Black woman.”





Blackbird was originally from the 1968 album titled The Beatles. Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, it addressed the racial tension in the southern U.S. in the 1960s.

McCartney recalled the writing process of the song in 2021 in his book, The Lyrics, per Rolling Stone. “At the time in 1968 when I was writing Blackbird, I was very conscious of the terrible racial tensions in the U.S.”

“The year before, 1967, had been a particularly bad year, but 1968 was even worse. The song was written only a few weeks after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr,” he wrote.

In another book, titled Many Years From Now, the icon shared the he wrote the song about a Black woman.

“I had in mind a Black woman, rather than a bird. Those were the days of the civil rights movement, which all of us cared passionately about…”

“So this was really a song from me to a Black woman, experiencing these problems in the States: ‘Let me encourage you to keep trying, to keep your faith, there is hope.’"