Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer

King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold has just shed some light into what may be going on in Prince William’s mind during Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment.

He weighed in on everything during a candid discussion with The Post.

During the course of that conversation he not only hailed Prince William’s approach to family time, now that Kate Middleton is home bound for her preventative cancer treatment.

For those unversed, the future Queen’s cancer was flagged during a planned abdominal procedure at the London Clinic in the early part of the year.

Referencing the silent approach the couple have taken since then, all to ensure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis get the ‘age appropriate’ understanding of the cancer, Mr Harrold said, “[Prince William] is a very strong character”.

After all “he is his grandmother’s son and I have no doubt that in his thoughts and prayers he’s probably been thinking of his late grandparents and what would they do”.

And “somewhere wherever they are I’m sure they’ll be giving him the support that he needs,” he also chimed in to say before signing off.