Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova breakup was incited by her ex: Insider

March 30, 2024

Tom Cruise may have called it quits on his romance with Elsina Khayrova as a “precaution.”

Last month, the pair parted ways as an insider told US Weekly that they were not “gelling” anymore.

Sharing more details behind their breakup, the source also revealed that it was the Russian socialite who ended things with the Mission Impossible star.

“They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible. There’s no bad blood between them. They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be,” they added.

However, now an insider came forward to Page Six and made a strong claim about Elsina’s ex Dmitry Tsvetkov being a major reason behind her breakup with Tom.

Previously, the tycoon warned the Hollywood star via an interview with Daily Mail where he asked him to “keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”

According to the insider, Dmitry’s dig at Tom’s life made him conscious about his privacy.

“He’s filming and can’t be shooting and has her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press. They just didn’t want to deal with the ex husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks,” they revealed.

