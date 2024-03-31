 
Kate Middleton ‘strong woman' move hailed amid cancer video

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Kate Middleton’s brave recent steps amid cancer diagnosis show she is going to be a credible Queen.

Wife of Prince William and future Queen of the Commonwealth, Kate painstakingly announced her health crisis this month in a solo video released by the Kensington Palace.

Amid her brave decision, Russell Myers for Daily Mail notes how this clip could benefit her future in the monarchy.

He said: “This was very much Kate's decision. The Princess of Wales wanted to do the video."

"Kate and William had decided for her to make this public statement after the children had broken up from school [for Easter],” he added.

"I think the Palace possibly would have said, 'You are fine doing a written statement'. But hopefully, this will be the making of her," the expert explained.

Meanwhile, Sunday Times reports: "This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation. She didn't need anyone sitting next to her".

