Prince Harry absence felt ‘acutely' as Royal Family comes in tethers

March 31, 2024

Prince Harry’s absence has been aptly realised amid the Royal Family health fiasco.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family back in 2020, would have been instrumental as King Charles and Kate Middleton fall prey to cancer.

Dr Tessa Dunlop notes how ‘charismatic’ Harry would have shielded family amid testing time.

She tells Independent that "the absence of Harry has never been felt more acutely."

"In less than a decade, Britain has gone from a bloated monarchy to a perilously thin one," wrote the expert.

She adds: "These days the institution boasts more palaces than royal players, an unanticipated predicament which has piled pressure on the Royal Family’s squeezed middle, William and Kate."

