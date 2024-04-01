Prince William urges King Charles to not trust ‘greedy fame seeker' Harry: Insider

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly teamed up with Queen Camilla to prevent King Charles from leaving any inheritance to Prince Harry.



According to Radar Online, the Prince of Wales has been urging his cancer-stricken dad to not trust Harry or his wife Meghan Markle with his money as they are ‘greedy fame-seekers.”

Amid rumours that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would be meeting Charles again during his upcoming UK trip in May, a source said the speculations have William and Camilla concerned.

While Charles was "touched" when Harry visited him in February following his cancer diagnosis, he is being told to “to keep his guard up” this time around.

"Camilla and William are urging him not to [leave Harry any royal inheritance] — they see the Sussexes as greedy fame-seekers who can't be trusted," an insider said.

As for Charles, the publication revealed that he “wants to keep some distance” from Harry. "Charles is not obligated to leave Harry anything," they said.

Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror that Prince Harry finds William’s growing closeness with Camilla a form of “betrayal.”

He said, "He [Harry] really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal.”

“He was shocked when William realised that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought her when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman."