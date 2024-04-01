 
menu

Prince William urges King Charles to not trust ‘greedy fame seeker' Harry: Insider

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

File Footage 

Prince William has reportedly teamed up with Queen Camilla to prevent King Charles from leaving any inheritance to Prince Harry.

According to Radar Online, the Prince of Wales has been urging his cancer-stricken dad to not trust Harry or his wife Meghan Markle with his money as they are ‘greedy fame-seekers.”

Amid rumours that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would be meeting Charles again during his upcoming UK trip in May, a source said the speculations have William and Camilla concerned.

While Charles was "touched" when Harry visited him in February following his cancer diagnosis, he is being told to “to keep his guard up” this time around.

"Camilla and William are urging him not to [leave Harry any royal inheritance] — they see the Sussexes as greedy fame-seekers who can't be trusted," an insider said.

As for Charles, the publication revealed that he “wants to keep some distance” from Harry. "Charles is not obligated to leave Harry anything," they said.

Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror that Prince Harry finds William’s growing closeness with Camilla a form of “betrayal.”

He said, "He [Harry] really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal.”

“He was shocked when William realised that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought her when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles makes big decision amid Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence video

King Charles makes big decision amid Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence
Meghan, Harry accused of mocking Kate Middleton in official message

Meghan, Harry accused of mocking Kate Middleton in official message

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand accused of having little substance

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand accused of having little substance
Royal family warned as UK plans to host Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Royal family warned as UK plans to host Prince Harry's Invictus Games
King Charles set to return to full royal duties amid abdication calls video

King Charles set to return to full royal duties amid abdication calls
King Charles knows giving Prince Harry an official role would be like ‘drinking poison' video

King Charles knows giving Prince Harry an official role would be like ‘drinking poison'
Anti-monarchy group reacts as Prince Andrew joins King Charles on Easter Sunday

Anti-monarchy group reacts as Prince Andrew joins King Charles on Easter Sunday
Prince William ‘committed' to protect monarchy from Prince Harry

Prince William ‘committed' to protect monarchy from Prince Harry
Royal experts react to King Charles Easter Sunday service appearance, walkabout

Royal experts react to King Charles Easter Sunday service appearance, walkabout
Meghan Markle envious of Kate Middleton, loves playing blame game: Expert

Meghan Markle envious of Kate Middleton, loves playing blame game: Expert
Jennifer Lopez dream home sparks speculation as Ben Affleck seems uneasy

Jennifer Lopez dream home sparks speculation as Ben Affleck seems uneasy
King Charles walkabout on Easter: Key messages unveiled video

King Charles walkabout on Easter: Key messages unveiled