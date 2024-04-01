 
King Charles makes big decision amid Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence

April 01, 2024

Britain’s King Charles has made a major powerful decision on Easter as Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the service owing to the Princess of Wales cancer treatment.

King Charles attended the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in what was his first significant and high-profile official public engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

The monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment and he has been urged to keep back from large crowds under medical advice.

The US Weekly reported that to protect the monarch from the possibility of infection as he continues cancer treatments, King Charles sat away from members of the royal family during the service.

He sat in what is known as the "sovereign seat," located near the front of the alter, while his family sat in the stalls, report further claims.

However, King Charles brushed off medical advice and made a surprise walkabout to shake hands with royal fans.

The monarch made the major decision after Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the service due to the Princess of Wales cancer treatment.

