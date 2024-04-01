 
Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand accused of having little substance

April 01, 2024

A little insight into Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has just been offered by the public.

Claims about everything have been shared by a few inside sources that are well-placed within Hollywood.

According to a report by Page Six, these insiders have admitted the LA chat groups as currently abuzz with gossip regarding this upcoming venture.

However, as of now there have been no conversations with buyers or sourcing teams to this date.

One insider even went as far as to say, “They [Harry and Meghan] consistently make announcements and roll things out really early … to what point?”

It is pertinent to mention that there is no announced release date for the product launches as of yet.

