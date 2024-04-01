Kate Middleton, Prince William are coming closer to being king and queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly starting to feel a lot of anxiety and fear over King Charles’ cancer.

Admissions about the impact of King Charles’ cancer have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tina Brown.

She weighed in on everything while sitting for an interview with CBS Mornings.

She began the chat by highlighting the true extent of it all on Prince William and said, “They’ve had to deal with an enormous amount. Because what people haven’t really thought about is the news Charles, the king, has cancer, which came right as her own operation happened, that brings them much closer to the throne.”

All in all “Whatever the prognosis is for Charles, he’s 75 and he has cancer,”

So “That brings William and Kate far closer to being king and queen. That, I’m told, has plunged them into tremendous anxiety,” she also added before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed with King Charles’ diagnosis, he is currently battling an undisclosed type of cancer which was discovered during a routine procedure.