Meghan Markle gets sweet advice related to King Charles, Kate Middleton

April 02, 2024

Meghan Markle gets sweet advice related to King Charles, Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle gets sweet advice related to King Charles, Kate Middleton

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received a sweet advice related to the royal family amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

The sweet advice has come from PR expert Lynn Carratt.

Speaking to the Mirror, the PR expert advised the Duchess: "Meghan should keep a low profile and show support for her in-laws publicly.

"This way, Meghan can continue working hard on her brand without creating any negative impact towards the Royal Family."

Lynn Carratt further said it would be best for Meghan Markle to "work quietly on her brand behind the scenes" for the time being until the public receive some positive news about her father-in-law King Charles and Kate Middleton as they are undergoing cancer treatment.

She added, "As Meghan is no longer part of the Monarchy, she is free to launch her brand whenever she likes.”

"However, given Kate's ongoing cancer treatments, it would be wise for Meghan to be sensitive to the timing of her brand launch, considering the public support for Kate worldwide."

