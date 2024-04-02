 
Meghan Markle's milked the Royal Family like they were fatted calves

Web Desk
April 02, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been called out for allegedly attempting to milk the Royal Family as if they were a bunch of fatted calves.

British socialite Lady Colin Campbell issued these sentiments while referencing to the Duchess the Sussex.

She weighed in everything during one her most recent interviews with GB News.

She began everything by saying, “I’ve been told that she is enraged because no matter what she does, it flops, and no matter what Catherine does, it succeeds.”

“That’s infuriating for her,” she went as far as to say.

After all in the eyes of Lady C, “Meghan came into the Royal Family with the expectation that she’d be able to milk them as if they were the fatted calf, and that she was going to be able to end up having a billionaire lifestyle.”

