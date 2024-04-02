 
menu

Kanye West takes TWO major steps after demanding to be called Ye

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2024

Kanye West has taken two major decisions after complaining his legal name wasnt being used to address him
Kanye West has taken two major decisions after complaining his legal name wasn't being used to address him

Kanye West has taken two big steps a month after he complained about his legal name change being ignored by the music industry.

Kanye has seemingly taken down his Instagram account, where he posted racy snaps of wife Bianca Censori and shared his thoughts often. 

Hitting out at those not addressing him by his legal name Ye, the rapper shared a screenshot of his message to Justin LaBoy.

"I'm closing my Kanye West Instagram account. My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be."

"Name being changed to Ye on insta shortly," he wrote in the caption.

In another move, the Carnival rapper has cancelled listening events for his upcoming album Vultures 2.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign were scheduled to hold the listening events between 7-15 April at Amalie Arena and Amerant Bank Arena.

Now, both the arenas have released a public statement that reads, “We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date.”

More From Entertainment:

Roman Kemp says ‘One Day' star Leo Woodall asked for help to get THIS gig

Roman Kemp says ‘One Day' star Leo Woodall asked for help to get THIS gig
Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon video

Kyra Sedgwick opens up on upcoming romcom ‘Connescence' starring husband Kevin Bacon
Taylor Swift hits billionaire status after 'Eras Tour' success

Taylor Swift hits billionaire status after 'Eras Tour' success
Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking way she's preparing for own demise

Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking way she's preparing for own demise
King Charles has major regret and dissatisfaction over Prince Harry's upbringing video

King Charles has major regret and dissatisfaction over Prince Harry's upbringing
Meghan Markle on ‘dangerous' path to losing royal title video

Meghan Markle on ‘dangerous' path to losing royal title

Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan video

Beyoncé faces awkward moment with dancing fan in Japan
Meghan Markle pressuring Prince Harry over relationship with King Charles video

Meghan Markle pressuring Prince Harry over relationship with King Charles
Cardi B accuser talks facial injuries from 'long nails'

Cardi B accuser talks facial injuries from 'long nails'
Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles video

Prince Harry needs to stay away from vulnerable King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed' they were given Princess Kate update late
Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor Swift fans question Sabrina's friendship amid Kim Kardashian feud