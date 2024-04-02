Kanye West takes TWO major steps after demanding to be called Ye

Kanye West has taken two major decisions after complaining his legal name wasn't being used to address him

Kanye West has taken two big steps a month after he complained about his legal name change being ignored by the music industry.

Kanye has seemingly taken down his Instagram account, where he posted racy snaps of wife Bianca Censori and shared his thoughts often.

Hitting out at those not addressing him by his legal name Ye, the rapper shared a screenshot of his message to Justin LaBoy.

"I'm closing my Kanye West Instagram account. My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be."

"Name being changed to Ye on insta shortly," he wrote in the caption.

In another move, the Carnival rapper has cancelled listening events for his upcoming album Vultures 2.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign were scheduled to hold the listening events between 7-15 April at Amalie Arena and Amerant Bank Arena.

Now, both the arenas have released a public statement that reads, “We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date.”