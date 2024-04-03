 
Meghan Markle is handing Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony

By
Web Desk
April 03, 2024

Meghan Markle’s bid to seemingly hand Buckingham Palace a spot of midweek irony has just been highlighted by experts.

Everything has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Her comments have come in a candid piece for News.com.au.

The piece in question references Meghan’s autograph to children from an LA hospital who got autographed polaroid’s from her.

Refencing that Ms Elser even went as far as to say, “One of the key points that Meghan made during her round of post-palace proselytising was that marrying Harry meant a life so constricting that it sounds like it would slowly strangle a person’s spirit.”

“No longer. Now the duchess can squiggle her name anywhere and everywhere she fancies as she enjoys her US freedom, and all while knowing that with this hospital visit, she is living up to one of the prevailing maxims of royal life,” so “how’s that for a spot of midweek irony? She added before signing off from everything.

