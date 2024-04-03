Mel B breaks silence about 'Spice Girls' reunion after Victoria Beckham

Mel B hints at the possible Spice Girls reunion to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary.

Spice Girls, famous girl group band – consisting of Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell Horner, Mel Brown, and Mel Chisholm, will reportedly reunite for their 30th anniversary.

According to Mirror report, in her book, Brutally Honest, Mel B hints that the Spice Girls, might come together again.

"I am getting better. The therapy is working. I am working on it. Someday soon I do believe things will improve. The Spice Girls will all be out there, all five of us together again - yes, I'm saying it, it will happen," she stated.

This comes after previous comments from Victoria Beckham suggesting a low-key celebration that will only involve 'quiet meal' among the members of the group.

Mel B also shared some fun facts about what the Spice Girls liked to have backstage during their last tour in 2019.

She shared, "Mel C had her regular ice baths (she's hardcore). Geri got an actual bed put in her dressing room. Emma wants everything pink and floaty in her room," adding, "I developed an addiction to Union Jack furniture - sofas, chairs, footstools, chaise lounges and cushions."

"As the 2019 tour progressed, I kept asking for more and more, stuffing everything into my dressing room until there was almost no space left," she added.