Beyoncé drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' remix with fresh, upbeat lyrics: Watch

April 05, 2024

Beyoncé surprised fans with the release of remix of her hit song, Texas Hold 'Em, along with the launch of a new website.

This song, Texas Hold 'Em climbed to the top of both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts back in February.

The remix, named the Pony Up remix, adds a fresh beat and a new verse to the popular track.

In this latest version, Beyoncé calls out to her fans, urging everyone to hit the dancefloor with the catchy line, "all my cowboys to the dancefloor."

She also includes an updated second verse that adds even more country flavor to the lyrics.

On the other hand, the superstar took this opportunity to launch a new website, which features childhood photos of Beyoncé, including her performing at the Texas Sweetheart Pageant, and other images showcasing her in cowboy-themed outfits.

Cowboy Carter, released on March 29, includes collaborations with other stars like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, along with contributions from Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, among others.

