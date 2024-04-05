 
Buckingham Palace makes major announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

April 05, 2024

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement nearly a month before Prince Harry’s visit to UK for Invictus Games event.

The palace shared the announcement while commenting on the Royal Collection Trust tweet.

The announcement reads, “Tours of the newly reserviced East Wing of Buckingham Palace will run this summer.”

It further says, “In 2024, the Buckingham Palace reservicing programme marks its seventh year with the reopening of the East Wing.

“The programme aims to protect the historic building from risk of fire or flood, to ensure the Palace is fit for purpose, and to preserve it for future generations.”

According to royal family, Buckingham Palace is one of the most iconic buildings in the world. Instantly recognisable as the official residence of the Sovereign, it is also a working building, hosting almost 100,000 guests and attracting over 15 million tourists every year.

The major announcement by palace has been made as Prince Harry is set to return to UK in May likely with his family -- Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

