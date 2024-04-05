 
Meghan Markle slammed for setting up a shameless royal masquerade

Web Desk
April 05, 2024

Meghan Markle’s new luxury brand has just been compared to a shameless royal masquerade.

Royal author Kennedy issued these sentiments in a candid piece for The Daily Mail.

He weighed in on everything by saying, “The timing felt like something of a snub to the Waleses” right from the start.

Because “Scurrilous Stateside rumors about the health of their marriage were swirling to boiling point.”

Not to mention, “Dirty duo Andy Cohen and Stephen Colbert were popping gags at Kate's expense.”

“And the proximity of Meg's Insta unveiling felt a little too close for Californian comfort as Prince William stepped out on stage in London just hours later, at an awards ceremony honoring his late mother. Ouch!”

All in all, Kennedy believes, “Of course, the brand itself is a shameless royal masquerade. (See Meghan, Duchess Defector, decked out in floor-length ballgown, and the phony-baloney gold embroidered logo.)”

