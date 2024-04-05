Michael Jackson's confidential photos at risk of exposure in abuse lawsuit

Michael Jackson's intimate photos could be exposed in a sexual abuse lawsuit

Michael Jackson's nude photos have been demanded to be unsealed by the two men who sued the late singer for sexually abusing them when they were children.

Wade Robson, 41, and James Safechuck, 46, both claim to have been abused by the singer and have filed lawuits about the alleged abuse. The duo now seek access to Jackson’s nude photos which are in sealed police records relating to the 2005 paedophilia charges brought against the Billie Jean hitmaker.

Jackson’s MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures have responded to the demand, saying Wade and James are trying to get "photographs of Michael Jackson's genitalia and naked body taken by police."

"Beyond the invasion of privacy issues, the available records indicate the photographs [the] plaintiffs now seek are also subject to a strict protective order agreed to by Michael Jackson and Santa Barbara law enforcement and entered by the Santa Barbara Superior Court,” the documents obtained by People read.

The King of Pop’s representatives also added that the photos were not willingly provided by him, noting: "They were the result of a court-ordered search based on a false statement in what became a discredited criminal investigation. To allow [the] plaintiffs to exploit that series of circumstances to their benefit by obtaining those photographs now adds a second defilement to the first."