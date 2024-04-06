Taylor Swift drops five heartbreak playlists ahead of new album 'TTPD'

Taylor Swift surprised her fans by revealing five special playlists that share the feelings of going through a tough breakup.

Swift, set to release her new album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, shared the five stages of heartbreak with Apple Music.

Each playlist has songs from Taylor's music and matches different stages of heartbreak from denial and anger to bargaining, depression, and finally, acceptance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic) The denial playlist titled, I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life features songs about overlooking warning signs in a relationship.



Swift stated about the denial playlist, "This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion. Results may vary."

You Don’t Get to Tell Me About Sad dives into anger, while Am I Allowed to Cry? captures the bargaining phase of trying to fix things.

Old Habits Die Screaming explores the depths of depression, and I Can Do it With a Broken Heart celebrates the acceptance and moving forward.