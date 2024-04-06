Katie Price goes 'natural' days after lip filler treatment

Katie Price surprised her followers with 'most natural' look, just two days after lip filler treatment.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, Katie shared glimpse of her more natural look by appearing without hair extensions and makeup.

In the video clip, Katie claimed that this is "the most natural I've been."

She said, "So I am on a health kick as you can see I've got no hair extensions and I have had a skins booster."

Just two days before her declaration, she underwent lip filler treatments, a fact she openly shared in her Instagram video.

In addition to the lip fillers, Katie also mentioned receiving a skin booster and Botox treatments, aiming for a refreshed look while embracing a healthier lifestyle.

Notably, Katie has recently voiced her support for introducing an age limit on facial fillers, stating, "there should be an age limit on it, and (we should) educate girls, why do you need to have all this filler and everything pumped in your face? Just look at when you are my age, it's different when you're older than that, but you know, they're babies still."