Stephanie Beatriz shares tearful 'B99' reunion details post Braugher death

April 08, 2024

Stephanie Beatriz opened up about Brooklyn Nine-Nine reunion in March, which marked their first since the sudden passing of co-star Andre Braugher in December.

According to PEOPLE report, Beatriz, who portrayed the tough yet vulnerable Rosa Diaz, revealed that the gathering was an opportunity for the cast to both reconnect and honor Braugher's memory.

Held in the wake of Braugher's death from lung cancer, the reunion served as a reflective moment for the cast members, including Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, and Chelsea Peretti.

She said, "We all love each other very dearly, I’ll never let those people go. They can try and get rid of me, but it's not going to happen."

"But at the end of the dinner, by the end, we were all just sharing stories about him and our memories of him. And he lives in our hearts forever and ever," she added.

A photo from the event, shared on Instagram by Melissa Fumero, captured the cast's joyful spirits.

The caption read, "We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced. We laughed some more. Nine Nine Forever."

