Meghan Markle gets another title amid Prince Harry’s plan to visit UK

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is a ‘tabloid fodder’, a royal expert has claimed as Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is set to return to UK for Invictus Games event.



Speaking to TalkTV, royal expert Afua Hagan ruled out Meghan Markle’s return to Britain with Harry, claiming the Duchess will not join him.

Afua Hagan claims: "I don't think she'll come. I really don't think she'll come as she's really not interested in being tabloid fodder.”

The royal expert further said, “I mean she's tabloid fodder anyway, whether she's here or not."

Archie and Lilibet mother last visited the UK in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Hagan’s claims came as Prince Harry is set to return to UK to speak at the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8.

He is listed as a guest in the official running of the service, despite the trip not being officially confirmed.