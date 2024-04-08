Prince Harry 'regrets' losing Princess Kate to family feud: His ‘second great loss'

file footage

Prince Harry misses the “uncomplicated relationship” he once had with Princess Kate.



Harry described the Princess of Wales as "the sister I've never had and always wanted" in his memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex fell out with William and Kate when he made claims of mistreatment against them in his memoir Spare. He claimed Kate made Meghan cry and William called her “rude and difficult."

Now, royal author Tom Quinn says Harry misses his old relationship with Kate.

"He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother," he told The Mirror.

He went on to comment on Meghan and Kate’s relationship, saying, "Megan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty.”

“Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn't understand why Kate always towed the Royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."

This comes after Princess Kate recently revealed that she’s been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. Harry and Meghan shared a statement wishing her a swift recovery.