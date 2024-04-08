 
menu

Kate Winslet gushes over decades old romance with ‘Scoop' star Rufus Sewell

By
Web Desk
|

April 08, 2024

Kate Winslet and Rufus Sewell dated in 1995 and continued to be friends afterwards
Kate Winslet and Rufus Sewell dated in 1995 and continued to be friends afterwards 

Kate Winslet is looking back on fond memories with her former romance with Rufus Sewell, who’s the star of Netflix’s Scoop.

During her interview with The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Kate was asked if she’s seen Scoop, she replied: “No. But I bumped into Gillian Anderson at an event not very long ago, and I was asking her about it.”

“And Rufus Sewell is so terrific, you know, I used to go out with Rufus Sewell years ago. Back in the day, a long time ago, I think I must have been 21 or something,” she gushed.

Praising The Diplomat star, she added: “He's so fantastic and to see him front and centre in a way that I think we haven't done on British television for a long, long time, very long time, I'm really, really excited to see what he does.”

Kate and Rufus, 57, dated in 1995 for three months, with the actress later saying “We're very good friends but it was never a serious relationship.”

The duo went on to star together in the beloved holiday film The Holiday, which also starred Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law.

Meanwhile, Rufus plays Prince Andrew in Netflix’s Scoop alongside Gillian Anderson, who plays Emily Maitlis. The film captures an insider’s account of how Andrew’s infamous 2019 interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was secured. 

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Scott shares special message for 'Fleabag' fans

Andrew Scott shares special message for 'Fleabag' fans

King Charles facing a massive 'purge' amid incoming solar eclipse video

King Charles facing a massive 'purge' amid incoming solar eclipse
Prince Harry 'regrets' losing Princess Kate to family feud: His ‘second great loss' video

Prince Harry 'regrets' losing Princess Kate to family feud: His ‘second great loss'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want Archie, Lilibet to become 'closer' with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want Archie, Lilibet to become 'closer' with royal family
Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell marriage at risk following Noah Cyrus controversy

Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell marriage at risk following Noah Cyrus controversy
King Charles issued dire warning about Meghan Markle's hungry ambition video

King Charles issued dire warning about Meghan Markle's hungry ambition
Kim Kardashian, North West can earn thousands of dollars from TikTok alone

Kim Kardashian, North West can earn thousands of dollars from TikTok alone
Buckingham Palace makes history as King Charles battles cancer

Buckingham Palace makes history as King Charles battles cancer