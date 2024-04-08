Kate Winslet gushes over decades old romance with ‘Scoop' star Rufus Sewell

Kate Winslet and Rufus Sewell dated in 1995 and continued to be friends afterwards

Kate Winslet is looking back on fond memories with her former romance with Rufus Sewell, who’s the star of Netflix’s Scoop.

During her interview with The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Kate was asked if she’s seen Scoop, she replied: “No. But I bumped into Gillian Anderson at an event not very long ago, and I was asking her about it.”

“And Rufus Sewell is so terrific, you know, I used to go out with Rufus Sewell years ago. Back in the day, a long time ago, I think I must have been 21 or something,” she gushed.

Praising The Diplomat star, she added: “He's so fantastic and to see him front and centre in a way that I think we haven't done on British television for a long, long time, very long time, I'm really, really excited to see what he does.”

Kate and Rufus, 57, dated in 1995 for three months, with the actress later saying “We're very good friends but it was never a serious relationship.”

The duo went on to star together in the beloved holiday film The Holiday, which also starred Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law.

Meanwhile, Rufus plays Prince Andrew in Netflix’s Scoop alongside Gillian Anderson, who plays Emily Maitlis. The film captures an insider’s account of how Andrew’s infamous 2019 interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was secured.