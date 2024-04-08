 
Morgan Wallen arrested after police watches video of 'reckless' behavior

By
Web Desk
April 08, 2024

Morgan Wallen was arrested for 'reckless endangerment' on Sunday

Morgan Wallen was arrested after he allegedly threw a chair from the sixth floor of a bar.

Officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department say that Morgan’s chair landed only a few feet away from police, who then proceeded to arrest him.

The arrest took place on Sunday, with the 30-year-old singer being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

Per, the arrest report seen by The Mirror, staff members at the bar reported that Morgan the the chair. Police then watched a video of the Wasted On You hitmaker "lunging and throwing an object over the roof."

Morgan was subsequently filmed being released from the Davidson County jail. His attorney Worrick Robinson shared a statement regarding the arrest, saying, "At 10:53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

The singer’s next court date is May 3, when he’ll be in Nashville for is performance at Nissan Stadium.

This comes after Morgan’s fans booed Taylor Swift during a recent concert. The country singer said, "They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most-attended concert in the history of this building.”

"And that we are the first people to do that two nights in a row. I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall," he added. His fans then proceeded to boo Taylor.

However, Morgan discouraged the booing, saying, "We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo.”

