 
menu

Warner Bros. teases glimpses of ‘Mad Max' prequel

By
Web Desk
|

April 10, 2024

Warner Bros. teases glimpses of ‘Mad Max prequel

George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth unveiled five minutes of new footage from Furiosa’s upcoming prequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, 9 April.

George Miller helmed the prequel of Mad Max titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which is a film by Warner Bros. starring Taylor-Joy as Furiosa and Hemsworth as Warlord of Dementus.

The five-minute video showcased the journey of Furiosa which is split into three chapters.

1st part, “Her Odyssey Begins,” 2nd part, A Warrior Awakens, and 3rd part, “Ride Into Vengeance,” most of the story revolves around the Furiosa’s battle with Dementus.

The synopsis says, "Furiosa finds Miller returning to the dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with Mad Max. It follows a young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) after she’s snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of the great Biker Horde led by the Warlord of Dementus (Hemsworth). Furiosa must withstand many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Furthermore, the trio, with Warner Bros. chiefs Pamela Abdy and Michael DeLuca, also participated in a short Q&A session on the Colosseum stage.

During the session, Miller said, “When Fury Road had enough traction, we thought we should go and do Furiosa and here we are. We just finished last week.”

Taylor-Joy said she was already a fan of her character which was first played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road

On set, she said, “I can’t believe this is happening and that this is my job,” she added, “This is incredible. I cannot wait to see this world realized on the big screen.”

Miller also complimented his lead actors while calling Taylor-Joy “resolute, very disciplined and very smart” and Hemsworth as someone with a lot of dimensions.

Hemsworth noted about his character, “We wanted to interweave layers of charm and wit and humor but there had to be spontaneity and darkness to it, too.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released on 24 May following the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'forces' romance with Harry, thinks she is in 'Suits'

Meghan Markle 'forces' romance with Harry, thinks she is in 'Suits'
Meghan Markle new brand launched in rush: 'Messy logos'

Meghan Markle new brand launched in rush: 'Messy logos'
Prince Harry misses 'uncomplicated' Kate, fears upsetting Meghan

Prince Harry misses 'uncomplicated' Kate, fears upsetting Meghan

Prince Harry terrified of 'tagging along' as Meghan launches brand

Prince Harry terrified of 'tagging along' as Meghan launches brand

Prince Harry told to keep Prince William meeting 'secret' for THIS reason video

Prince Harry told to keep Prince William meeting 'secret' for THIS reason
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman files bombshell declaration: Mom ‘is misguided'

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman files bombshell declaration: Mom ‘is misguided'

Priscilla Presley's ex business partner demands to see Riley Keough chat

Priscilla Presley's ex business partner demands to see Riley Keough chat
Will Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift on France Eras tour shows? Find out

Will Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift on France Eras tour shows? Find out