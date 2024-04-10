Warner Bros. teases glimpses of ‘Mad Max' prequel

George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth unveiled five minutes of new footage from Furiosa’s upcoming prequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, 9 April.



George Miller helmed the prequel of Mad Max titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which is a film by Warner Bros. starring Taylor-Joy as Furiosa and Hemsworth as Warlord of Dementus.

The five-minute video showcased the journey of Furiosa which is split into three chapters.

1st part, “Her Odyssey Begins,” 2nd part, A Warrior Awakens, and 3rd part, “Ride Into Vengeance,” most of the story revolves around the Furiosa’s battle with Dementus.

The synopsis says, "Furiosa finds Miller returning to the dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with Mad Max. It follows a young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) after she’s snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of the great Biker Horde led by the Warlord of Dementus (Hemsworth). Furiosa must withstand many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Furthermore, the trio, with Warner Bros. chiefs Pamela Abdy and Michael DeLuca, also participated in a short Q&A session on the Colosseum stage.

During the session, Miller said, “When Fury Road had enough traction, we thought we should go and do Furiosa and here we are. We just finished last week.”

Taylor-Joy said she was already a fan of her character which was first played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road.

On set, she said, “I can’t believe this is happening and that this is my job,” she added, “This is incredible. I cannot wait to see this world realized on the big screen.”

Miller also complimented his lead actors while calling Taylor-Joy “resolute, very disciplined and very smart” and Hemsworth as someone with a lot of dimensions.

Hemsworth noted about his character, “We wanted to interweave layers of charm and wit and humor but there had to be spontaneity and darkness to it, too.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released on 24 May following the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.



