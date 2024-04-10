Oliver Hudson, Robyn Lively talk about siblings Kate and Blake's Fame

Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively has admitted envying their famous siblings Kate Hudson and Blake Lively.



The Cleaning Lady alum, Robyn joined Kate and Oliver’s iHeartRadio podcast Sibling Rivalry for its latest episode that released on Sunday, April 7.

During the episode titled 'A Lively Conversation', they discussed ‘what it's really like to have mega-famous siblings.’

Oliver confessed that he is happy about his siblings' achievement but he also wanted to see the same level of success.

Oliver said, “There’s always a part of me that’s just like, ‘F***, man. Why can’t I do that? I wanna do a role like that. I wanna work with people like that. I wanna make that kinda money.”

Oliver added, “I don’t want to be f****** hustling for everything.’”

He went on to say, “But f***, I’m not afraid to admit that I have envy.” He continued, “It’s there.”

Robyn replied to Oliver, “I totally understand that, for sure,”

The Karate Kid Part III actress also talked about how her sister Blake Lively, puts in a lot of effort to reach her goals.

“But that hustle is real. My sister’s life, it’s a lot. It’s a lot of work to maintain that,” Robyn told Oliver.

Detailing about Blake’s shyness in her younger days, she said, “Of all of us, she was the most unexpected one to hit that kind of fame because she was so shy.”

Robyn went on to say, “But she and I are like — she’s my best friend. We are so close.”

During a previous episode of the podcast, the Grown Ups 2 actor got candid about the trauma he got from his mother Goldie Hawn while growing up but in later episode, he clarified his comments.