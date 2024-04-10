Kate Hudson's brother Oliver weighs in on cheating & infidelity

Kate Hudson's brother Oliver has finally weighed in on his cheating and infidelity.

He weighed in on everything during his and sister Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast.

There the star recounted the entire thought process behind this move and began by saying, "When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiraled, and I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy."

He also noted that while "I never got caught," still "I told her everything because I couldn't live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight."

Later in into the interview he also hailed his mother for playing a major role in it all and said, "my mother played a big part in it as well."

Oliver also wore his heart on his sleeve after the admission and branded himself a "good man" and "not malicious."

In Oliver's eyes, "Where it's about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action."

"Even though it might be seem extreme, let's dig in a little bit into why and looking at the whole person rather than this one affliction."

At the end of the day, "I was going through whatever I was going through and we were able to sort of therapy and do all of it and get through it."

"And honestly, if that didn't happen I don't know what kind of a person I would be. So do I regret it? I mean no, I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don't want to cause anyone any pain."