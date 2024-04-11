Meghan Markle dubbed ‘selfish’ for having no interest in Prince Harry’s family

Meghan Markle has not confirmed if she would accompany Prince Harry to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games despite his pleas, claimed an insider.



Speaking on the matter, Lee Cohen told Nana Akua on GB News that “selfish” Meghan would not do anything that wouldn’t “benefit her brand or ambitions.”

He was asked why Meghan "won't step up and be there for her husband when he's done literally everything to make her happy,” to which he branded the Duchess “selfish.”

"Harry should make the trip without Meghan. Since stepping back from royal duties and in 2020, Meghan has only returned to the UK on scant occasions, including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 22nd,” he explained.

"Many Britons share the opinion with me that they would be thrilled to have seen the back of her after the insults to their country and beloved institutions. The Sussexes use the issue of security as a convenient excuse, but I believe what they really fear is an ugly public reception,” he added.

The expert continued: "Were Miss Markle to return, who could dispute that an ugly public reception of Miss Markle in Britain would be well deserved?"

He went on to add that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has "no interest" in the Royal family and is "not moved at all by family ties - either to her husband's family or her own.”

"If it doesn't benefit her brand or ambitions, she has no time for it. This woman is an inveterate narcissist who only marches to the beat of her own drum. She is not motivated by the noble codes of monarchy,” he said.