Zendaya reveals inspiration behind 'The Challengers' role

April 11, 2024

Zendaya recently talked about playing her first role as a mom in Challengers.

In the sports romance movie, the 27-year-old actress played the role of Tashi Duncan, alongside Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, who is an aspiring tennis star but gives up on her dreams after a major injury.

Talking to PEOPLE at the premiere of her upcoming film at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, Zendaya credited the “mothers in and around her life” for the role.

“I have many, many nieces and nephews, so they’re like my borrowed children, you know? I get to have fun and give them back to their parents,” Zendaya said, adding how she has had “a bit of practice” herself.

“But I’m definitely inspired by how they tackle and take on motherhood,” she said while expressing gratitude.

Previously, Zendaya also talked about the intimacy coordinators who helped her “feel safe” on set.

She told The Hollywood Reporter during the film’s premiere in Rome, “We had an intimacy coordinator which was fantastic and very helpful, because it was important that we felt safe.”

“I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease. We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together. We got to bond and feel good with each other,” Zendaya further explained.

