Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘full celebrity mood' as they enjoy ‘glorious moment'

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying being the focus of cameras at a charity polo match.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the polo match to raise funds for Sentebale, an organization Harry founded in 2006 to improve the lives of young people in Africa with HIV.

The Duke’s team won the match and he received the trophy from his beaming wife. The duo even shared a kiss to the delight of their fans.

Body language expert Judi James says Harry loved being the center of attention at the match. “With his puffed chest, wide stride and his polo WAG Meghan clutched in one hand and trailing slightly behind in her totally inappropriate killer heels, Harry looks like a man at peak confidence here, in full celebrity mood as he performs a very royal sporting ritual,” she explained to The Mirror.

“Polo has always been the place where royal males peacock, showing off their sexier, macho side in their tight white jodhpurs and leather boots as they gallop around on horseback,” she added.

“The WAGS normally also have a vital function which is called divot stomping when they spend the breaks treading down the muddy field with their feet, a chore that Meghan’s heels suggest she has no intention of participating in,” Judi noted.

“The couple are clearly basking in the celebrity profile here though, with purring smiles and even a royal wave from Meghan as the cameras get to film every glorious moment,” she added.