Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eyeing summer as ‘pivotal' point in Royal reunion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are willing to mend relationships with the Royal Family for the sake of unity.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expected to arrive in the UK with their children this May, are looking forward to a reunion with King Charles.

A Hollywood source declares: “They are looking at this summer as a pivot point to restore relations with King Charles.

“They are ready, willing and able to fly to Balmoral should the invitation come – and they genuinely hope it does.

“As well as supporting the King in his battle to beat cancer, they’re as anxious as he is that their children spend quality time with their grandfather.”

Meanwhile, another source said: “It is no surprise the King wants to extend an olive branch to his youngest son after all he has been through recently with his ill health.

“Healing the rift between his sons may take longer, but for Charles it is natural to want to see Harry this summer and also to want to spend time with his grandchildren,” they noted.