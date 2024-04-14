Prince Harry called out for being ‘exclusive elite' and not ‘man of the people'

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to launch two new shows with Netflix, but an expert says this only shows how out of touch the Duke of Sussex is with the masses.

Harry’s upcoming show will focus on polo, whereas Meghan’s show will “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."

However, Royal expert Rafe-Heydel Mankoo claimed Prince Harry is “out of touch” for making his show about polo.

“Actually it shows the problem with Harry because the fact that he's doing a show on polo, which is hardly a mass appeal thing shows that there's not much of a commercial skill set he actually has,” Mankoo told GB News.

“The problem there is that polo isn't like football. There's a reason that he's not played on television because they have a very small audience for these sorts of things,” he continued.

“Now, they've got a very good team behind the ones that did the Wrexham football team documentary series. But again, this all goes to show that Prince Harry actually is quite out of touch with the public because of course, polo is the sport of kings,” he added.

“So as much as he tries to tell us that he's distanced from the monarchy, the man of the people. This just really goes to show that he's still part of that very exclusive elite set,” he concluded.