Kate Middleton is still facing the sewers of social media

Experts have just started chatting about Kate Middleton's fight against the sewers of social media, as well as its effects on her cancer recovery.

Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward issued these sentiments during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In her piece she weighed in on Kate’s approach to media scrutiny before her cancer admission.

She even compared the current princess to her late mother-in-law Diana by saying, “Little attention was paid to the story of her unhappy childhood, or to the personal insecurity that had continued to develop in her.”

“Years later, Diana confessed to me that, in all her years as a Princess of Wales, she never got used to the adoration of the public.”

“But the truth is that she had courted Hollywood style-publicity then found she was unable to control it – and at risk of being consumed by it,” Ms Seward added.

“It’s is a lesson that her son, William, and Catherine will most certainly have learned.”

When it comes to the current princess, the expert noted, “We can see it in the determination to steer their own line through choppy waters. To deal with private problems on their own terms.”

She also said, “I applaud the Prince and Princess of Wales for trying to face down the sewer of social media and maintain some dignity. Quite right.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “This, in the long run, is what we expect of royals. There can be no victory over the trolls prepared to say and do anything at all, apparently at no cost to themselves.”