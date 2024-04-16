 
Meghan Markle launches first product from new business venture

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has unveiled her first product from new lifestyle business venture American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan’s product has been disclosed by fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier

Delfina is married to Nacho Figueras, the close friend of Prince Harry.

While, Tracy Robbins and her husband Paramount boss Brian Robbins are friends of Meghan and Harry, and invited them to the Bob Marley film premiere in Jamaica in January.

Robbins took to Instagram and shared a picture of the jam, which had the logo for American Riviera Orchard and 'Montecito' underneath.

She says, “Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I am sharing with anyone. Thank you M (Meghan Markle)” followed by a heart emoji.

In another post, Tracy Robbins tagged American Riviera Orchard saying “Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

Delfina Balquier also shared photo of the jar of jam, saying “Strawberry jam makes me happy.”

She further said, “And I love your jam, @AmericanRivieraOrchard.”

