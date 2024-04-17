Prince Harry ‘choreographed' looks won't let him ‘win': Expert

Prince Harry is accused of controlling the narrative with recent appearances.

The Duke of Sussex, who has lately started to attend public events and make video conferences, is called out for playing a game.

Speaking to The Express US, royal expert Michael Cole explained: "It’s clear that Prince Harry is now being produced. The majority of his ‘public appearances’ are not public appearances at all, but carefully choreographed video recordings played into events where his name on the invitation has been the main attraction."

He added: "Prince Harry is playing a game that can only have one winner -- and it won’t be him."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.