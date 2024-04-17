 
menu

Prince Harry ‘choreographed' looks won't let him ‘win': Expert

By
Web Desk

April 17, 2024

Prince Harry ‘choreographed looks wont let him ‘win: Expert
Prince Harry ‘choreographed' looks won't let him ‘win': Expert

Prince Harry is accused of controlling the narrative with recent appearances.

The Duke of Sussex, who has lately started to attend public events and make video conferences, is called out for playing a game.

Speaking to The Express US, royal expert Michael Cole explained: "It’s clear that Prince Harry is now being produced. The majority of his ‘public appearances’ are not public appearances at all, but carefully choreographed video recordings played into events where his name on the invitation has been the main attraction."

He added: "Prince Harry is playing a game that can only have one winner -- and it won’t be him."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle launches FIRST product under ‘American Riviera Orchard': Photo

Meghan Markle launches FIRST product under ‘American Riviera Orchard': Photo
Meghan Markle could turn ‘soft' for royals amid Kate Middleton illness

Meghan Markle could turn ‘soft' for royals amid Kate Middleton illness

Celine Dion drops first look of her emotional new documentary

Celine Dion drops first look of her emotional new documentary
Meghan Markle urged not to ‘come in middle' of Prince Harry spotlight

Meghan Markle urged not to ‘come in middle' of Prince Harry spotlight

Taylor Swift earns praises from Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Taylor Swift earns praises from Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
'The Beatles' 1970 film 'Let it Be' heads to Disney on THIS date

'The Beatles' 1970 film 'Let it Be' heads to Disney on THIS date
Tim Meadows, Stephanie Beatriz lend voices to new animated film

Tim Meadows, Stephanie Beatriz lend voices to new animated film
7 Drug lord shows to watch if you love Netflix's ‘The Gentlemen'

7 Drug lord shows to watch if you love Netflix's ‘The Gentlemen'