King Charles shares major update on his health amid Prince William's new plans

King Charles shares major update on his health as Prince William plans disclosed

Britain’s King Charles has returned to London after a holiday with Queen Camilla at Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.



According to a report by GB News, King Charles waved to royal fans and tourists as he arrived back at Clarence House on Tuesday.

The monarch and his wife stayed in Birkhall, their Scottish retreat, to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

The King apparently looked in good spirits amid his cancer treatment following diagnosis earlier this year.

The monarch was spotted with Queen Camilla inside his maroon state Bentley sedan.

King Charles and Camilla arrived at Clarence House shortly after Prince William’s plans to return to royal duties were disclosed.

The Prince of Wales will be visiting Surrey and West London on 18 April to recognise and highlight organisations and the community who are having a positive environmental impact in the area.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and confirmed, “The Prince of Wales is back on public duties for the first time since The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.”