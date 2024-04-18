 
Katy Perry flaunts Orlando Bloom's 'Lord of the Rings' shirt at Coachella

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Katy Perry's Coachella attire featured her fiancé, Orlando Bloom as Legolas from The Lord of the Rings series

Perry sported the oversized shirt as a minidress, pairing it with black combat boots and a black cross-body bag, creating a buzz among festival-goers.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared fun moments from the festival along with the caption, "I been to Coachella longer than you’ve been alive."

On Instagram Story, Perry shared a screenshot of her face-timing Bloom to show off the t-shirt.

The actor, who portrayed the elven archer Legolas in the acclaimed film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson, appeared delighted by Perry's tribute

Fans and followers expressed their admiration in the comments section with one stating, "THAT LEGOLAS SHIRT - I AM SCREAMING!"

Another added, "I’m LIVING for Katy in her fan girl shirt. Fan girl shirt, OF HER HUSBAND."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been a couple since meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. They share a daughter, Daisy Dove, who is 3½ years old.

