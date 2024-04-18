Shakira NOT serious about new beau Lucien Laviscount: ‘She’s focusing on career’

Shakira sparked a new romance with the Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount; however, reports claim the two are casually dating and have no plans to settle down.



According to Us Weekly, the Waka Waka singer just want to enjoy her life while focusing on her career following her breakup with Gerard Pique after 11-year romance.

Sharing insights into the singer’s dating life, a source said that Shakira and Lucien’s romance is “not that serious at the moment.”

“She’s dated a few people since splitting from Gerard [Piqué], and she isn’t in the mood to settle down at the moment,” they told the publication.

“She’s enjoying the single life, dating casually, and focusing mostly on her boys and career.”

The chemistry between the popstar and the actor “started” while they were working together on her song’s music video, as per a previous report.

They said Shakira was “pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was,” and started “causally seeing him” with the source emphasizing that there is nothing serious between them.

The insider went on to note that the mother-of-two is “happy,” adding, “Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on — and he’s very into her.”